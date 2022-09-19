The week of Sept. 17-23 commemorates the signing of the Constitution of the United States.
Did you know that the only place in the Constitution that “Lord” or any reference to God is where the date is written: Seventeenth Day of September in the Year of our Lord one thousand seven hundred and eighty-seven?
Did you know that “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal” and “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” are not in the Constitution, but both phrases are in the Declaration of Independence?
Too, this quote, “Of the people, by the people, and for the people” is in neither the Constitution nor the Declaration. These are the words of Abraham Lincoln in the Gettysburg Address.
These historic tidbits were provided by the Brattleboro Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, encouraging everyone to study the U.S. Constitution.