BRATTLEBORO — 'Real Democracy,' with Tim Kipp and friends is a Brattleboro Democracy Forum that will be held on Zoom this coming Tuesday, March 8, at 6:30 p.m.
This presentation focuses on the nature of democracy and offers a reconceptualization of this greatest of human inventions.
The meeting will be recorded and will air on BCTV, the Vermont Media Exchange and WVEW 107.7 FM Brattleboro.
To join the Zoom meeting go to the website, wecelebratedemocracycivilrightsforall.org, and click on 'Next Up' at the upper right of the home page. The link will be on the 'Next Up' page.