BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Democratic Party will hold a reorganizational meeting on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Brattleboro Food Co-op Conference Room, 7 Canal St.
The purpose of this meeting is to gather registered voters to form and become the new members of the Democratic Committee of Brattleboro. The group will meet and elect committee officers and county delegates to the State Democratic Party. Attendees will also discuss the State Democratic Platform and the upcoming events and goals.
Contact mcloughlin.elizabeth.s@gmail.com for more information or to RSVP.