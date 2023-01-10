BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro dog and wolf-hybrid licenses are available for the 2023 licensing period. Vermont dogs and wolf hybrids six months of age and older must be licensed on or before April 1.
Renewal licenses may be obtained in person at the Town Clerk's office, by using the drop box in the Municipal Center parking lot, through the mail or online at www.brattleboro.org. Dogs being licensed in Brattleboro for the first time will need a current rabies certificate and application form, which is available on the website or at the Town Clerk's office.
If an animal has been spayed or neutered, the certificate issued by the veterinarian must be presented when licensing the animal for the first time. A current rabies certificate issued and signed by a veterinarian must be filed with the Town Clerk.
Vaccination against rabies is required by Vermont Statutes before licensing. A current vaccination means:
All dogs and wolf-hybrids over three months of age shall be vaccinated against rabies. The initial vaccination shall be valid for 12 months. Within 9 to 12 months of the initial vaccination, the animal must receive a booster vaccination.
All subsequent vaccinations following the initial vaccination shall be valid for 36 months.
Licensing fees on or before Apr. 1 will be $19 for neutered animals and $23 for unneutered animals.
Specially trained assistance dogs may be eligible for a reduced licensing fee. Reach out to the Town Clerk's office for more information on this.
Dogs and wolf-hybrids licensed after April 1 will be charged a penalty. In addition, any person failing to license a dog or wolf-hybrid may be fined up to $100, and the dog or wolf-hybrid may be impounded. If an animal licensed last year has died or been given away, contact the Town Clerk's office at 802-251-8157 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.