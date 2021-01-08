Brattleboro dog and wolf-hybrid licenses are available for the 2021 licensing period. Vermont dogs and wolf-hybrids 6 months of age and older must be licensed on or before April 1.
Please note that the Municipal Center is currently closed to the public. Renewal licenses may be obtained by using the drop box in the Municipal Center parking lot, through the mail or online at brattleboro.org. Dogs being licensed in Brattleboro for the first time may be licensed by using the drop box or through the mail by printing the license form from the website listed above.
Vaccination against rabies is required by Vermont Statutes before licensing. A current vaccination means:
All dogs and wolf-hybrids over three months of age shall be vaccinated against rabies. The initial vaccination shall be valid for 12 months. Within 9 to 12 months of the initial vaccination, the animal must receive a booster vaccination.
All subsequent vaccinations following the initial vaccination shall be valid for 36 months.
If an animal has been spayed or neutered, the certificate issued by the veterinarian must be presented when licensing the animal for the first time. A current rabies certificate issued and signed by a veterinarian must be filed with the Town Clerk.
Due to COVID-19, we weren’t able to hold our annual low-cost Rabies Clinic. If you haven’t been able to get a rabies vaccine for your pet this year, the Windham County Humane Society is offering them for $10! You just have to call 802-254-2232 for an appointment; all vaccines are being administered at the Humane Society. Please don’t let the cost, or difficulty getting into your vet, prevent you from taking care of your pet and your legal obligation. This is a really good opportunity to take care of both.
LICENSING FEES ON OR BEFORE APRIL 1
Neutered: $19
Unneutered: $23
Specially trained assistance dogs may be eligible for a reduced licensing fee.
Dogs and wolf-hybrids licensed after April 1 will be charged a penalty. In addition, any person failing to license a dog or wolf-hybrid may be fined up to $100 and the dog or wolf-hybrid may be impounded. If an animal licensed last year has died or been given away, please contact the Town Clerk’s office at 251-8157 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.