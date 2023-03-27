BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro dog and wolf-hybrid licenses are due on or before April 1. However, because April 1 falls on a Saturday, the due date will be extended through April 3.
Vermont dogs and wolf-hybrids 6 months of age and older must be licensed on or before April 1. For dogs not previously licensed in Brattleboro, a new dog license application form is available on the www.brattleboro.org website; go to Departments; Town Clerk; on the right-hand side bar is a section on Dogs. Licenses being renewed may be processed in the Town Clerk’s office (by using the drop box in the Municipal Center parking lot), through the mail or online at www.brattleboro.org.
If an animal has been spayed or neutered, the certificate issued by the veterinarian must be presented when licensing the animal for the first time. A current rabies certificate issued and signed by a veterinarian must be filed with the Town Clerk.
All subsequent vaccinations following the initial vaccination shall be valid for 36 months. If an animal has been spayed or neutered, the certificate issued by the veterinarian must be presented when licensing the animal for the first time. A current rabies certificate issued and signed by a veterinarian must be filed with the Town Clerk.
Licensing fees on or before April 1: neutered, $19; unneutered, $21. After April 3: neutered, $23; unneutered $27.
Specially trained assistance dogs may be eligible for a reduced licensing fee.
Dogs and wolf-hybrids licensed after April 1 will be charged a penalty. In addition, any person failing to license a dog or wolf-hybrid may be fined up to $100 and the dog or wolf-hybrid may be impounded. If an animal licensed last year has died or been given away, contact the Town Clerk’s office at 251-8157 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.