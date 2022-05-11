BRATTLEBORO — Vermont dogs and wolf-hybrids six months of age and older must be licensed per state law.
For dogs not previously licensed in Brattleboro, a new dog license application form is available on the brattleboro.org website. Go to "Departments," "Town Clerk," on the right-hand side bar is a section on "Dogs." From that page on the right side bar look at "Licensing a New Dog."
Licenses being renewed may be processed in the town clerk’s office in-person or by using the drop box in the Municipal Center parking lot, through the mail or paid online at brattleboro.org.
Vaccination against rabies is required by Vermont law before licensing.
If an animal has been spayed or neutered, the certificate issued by the veterinarian must be presented when licensing the animal for the first time. A current rabies certificate issued and signed by a veterinarian must be filed with the town clerk.
Licensing fees for neutered dogs is $21, and the fee for unneutered dogs is $27. Specially trained assistance dogs might be eligible for a reduced licensing fee.
Any person failing to license a dog or wolf-hybrid can be fined up to $100, and the dog or wolf-hybrid might be impounded. If an animal licensed last year has died or been given away, contact the town clerk's office at 802-251-8157, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.