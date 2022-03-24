BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro dog and wolf-hybrid licenses are due on or before April 1 for animals six months of age and older.
For dogs not previously licensed in Brattleboro, a new dog license application form is available on brattleboro.org. Go to Departments; Town Clerk; on the right-hand side bar is a section on Dogs. From that page on the right side bar look at Licensing a New Dog.
Licenses being renewed may be processed in the Town Clerk’s office in person or by using the drop box in the Municipal Center parking lot, through the mail, or paid online at brattleboro.org.
If an animal has been spayed or neutered, the certificate issued by the veterinarian must be presented when licensing the animal for the first time. A current rabies certificate issued and signed by a veterinarian must be filed with the Town Clerk.
Neutered dogs are $19. Unneutered dogs are $23. Specially trained assistance dogs may be eligible for a reduced licensing fee.