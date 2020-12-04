BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Elks Lodge #1499 has once again made a donation of $3,000 to the Windham County Heat Fund.
The Heat Fund was created in 2005 by Richard Davis and Daryl Pillsbury to help people in Windham County who were not able to buy enough heating fuel to make it through the winter. In 2010 the Heat Fund was incorporated as an IRS 50 I C 3 non-profit entity.
In 2005 oil prices were escalating and Pillsbury and Davis thought their efforts would only be needed for a year or two. Over the years, they have come to learn that there is a constant need to supplement state and federal fuel assistance programs for those who fall through the cracks and for those who run out of fuel assistance allotments.
Over the 15 years of the Heat Fund’s existence they have raised over $500,000 from individuals, local business and foundations such as the Thomas Thompson Trust. Their fundraising goal for the 2020-21 heating season is $50,000.
Donations can be made directly to the heat fund account at the Brattleboro Savings and Loan or sent to Richard Davis, 679 Weatherhead Hollow Rd., Guilford, VT 05301. For information about applications for assistance contact Davis at 254-2240 or wcheatfund@comcast.net.
The Brattleboro Elks have been a solid supporter of the Heat Fund and Pillsbury said, “Organizations such as the Elks remind us of the generosity and sense of social responsibility that permeate our local community.”