BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Elks Lodge #1499 recently donated $3,000 to the Windham County Heat Fund, which was created in 2005 by Richard Davis and Daryl Pillsbury to help people in he area who were not able to buy enough heating fuel to make it through the winter. In 2010 the Heat Fund was incorporated as a nonprofit entity.
In 2005 oil prices were escalating and Pillsbury and Davis thought their efforts would only be needed for a year or two. Over the years, they realized there is a constant need to supplement state and federal fuel assistance programs for those who fall through the cracks and for those who run out of fuel assistance allotments.
Over the 16 years of the Heat Fund’s existence they have raised over $500,000 from individuals, local business and foundations such as the Thomas Thompson Trust. Their fundraising goal for the heating season is $50,000.
Donations can be made directly to the heat fund account at the Brattleboro Savings and Loan or sent to Richard Davis, 63 Cedar St., Brattleboro, VT 05301. For information about applications or for assistance contact Davis at 802-254-2240 or wcheatfund@comcast.net.
The Brattleboro Elks have been a dedicated supporter of the Heat Fund, and Pillsbury said, “Organizations such as the Elks remind us of the generosity and sense of social responsibility that permeate our local community.”