BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Elks Lodge #1499 has again donated $3000 to the Windham County Heat Fund. The Windham County Heat Fund was created in 2005 by Richard Davis and Daryl Pillsbury to help people in County Vermont who were not able to buy enough heating fuel to make it through the winter. In 2010 the Heat Fund was incorporated as an IRS 501©3 non-profit entity.
In 2005 oil prices were escalating, and Pillsbury and Davis thought their efforts would only be needed for a year or two. Over the years, they have come to learn that there is a constant need to supplement state and federal fuel assistance programs for those who fall through the cracks and for those who run out of fuel assistance allotments.
Over the 18 years of the Heat Fund’s existence, they have raised over $750,000 from individuals, local businesses and foundations such as the Thomas Thompson Trust. Their fundraising goal for the 2022 to 2023 heating season is $50,000.
Donations can be made directly to the heat fund account at the Brattleboro Savings and Loan or sent to Richard Davis, 63 Cedar St., Brattleboro, VT 05301. For information about applications or for more assistance, contact Davis at 254-2240 or wcheatfund@comcast.net.