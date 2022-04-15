BRATTLEBORO — Recreation and Parks Department will be offering additional open gym and game room time, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., April 18-22, at the Gibson Aiken Center at 207 Main Street.
This is a free program for children Kindergarten-12th grade. It is a supervised program that includes, basketball, foosball, air hockey, pool, etc. in a safe and fun environment for children after school. Those playing basketball should wear clean indoor shoes.
For all programs, events, facility information and more visit www.brattleboro.org. If there are special needs required for this program, please let staff know by five days in advance. For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.