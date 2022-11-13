BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Family Eye Care on Western Avenue announces the addition of a new optometrist, Laura Fidler O.D.
Fidler graduated with a doctorate in optometry from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Worcester, Mass. Her areas of focus include primary eye care, pediatric and geriatric eye care, and the management of ocular diseases such as glaucoma, macular degeneration, dry eye and diabetic and hypertensive conditions.
Although Fidler has been seeing patients for over six months, she started with the practice in 2012. Dr. Robert Cotter hired her as an optometric technician and encouraged her to consider going to optometry school.
"Laura had two master's degrees, is very bright and just needed to get her science prerequisites in order to apply to optometry school," said Cotter.
While working full-time in the practice, she was able to complete her prerequisites in a few years and applied to optometry schools. Optometry is a four-year graduate program, and she graduated from optometry school in 2021.
Fidler completed her optometric training at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Centers in Northampton, Mass., and White River Junction, which she found to be a unique and amazing experience. She said she's excited to be part of the practice in both general and medical optometry.