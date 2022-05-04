BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Area Farmers Market is opening for the season on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at its site on Route 9. Following a two-year hiatus, local musician Andy Davis will lead a traditional Maypole dance at 11 a.m. on the market grounds.
The market has created additional parking spaces, in order to accommodate more customers during the busier tourist weeks. Customers who walk or bike can get entered into a monthly raffle to win $20 in market tokens.
The market welcomes several new vendors this year, including Finocchio Wood-Fired Kitchen, which produces fresh bagels, focaccia and sandwiches; and Corvus Ferments and the Dumpling Nest, which offers homemade dumplings made with local ingredients, hot sauce and kimchi.
Another 40-plus vendors will populate the grounds this year, offering fresh and local agricultural products, baked goods, wines and liqueurs, hot prepared foods such as burritos and crepes, and crafts such as pottery and soap.
The market is open every Saturday from May 7 to October 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. EBT funds are matched up to $10 each visit, and customers can use debit and credit cards to obtain market tokens at the manager’s booth.
Vendor information and the music calendar can be found at brattleboroareafarmersmarket.com.