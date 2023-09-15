BRATTLEBORO — The Architecture + Design monthly film series, screened simultaneously in Brattleboro and Burlington, returns with a screening of "Helvetica" on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 pm at 118 Elliot. All film showings are free and open to all but donations needed to cover expenses. Virtual access is available for free via the A+D homepage at ADFilmSeries.org same day for 24 hour viewing.
"Helvetica" is an award-wining, feature-length (80 minute, 2007) documentary by Gary Hustwit about typography, graphic design and global visual culture. Interviewees include some of the most illustrious and innovative names in the design world. Local designer Mel Martin will introduce the film.