BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Fire Department advises residents to stay off the ice on the Retreat Meadows for the Last Night celebration, and fireworks display on Saturday.
The ice thickness at the Retreat Meadows on Wednesday, Dec. 28, ranged between three to four inches, with extremely thin ice along the edges and westerly portion of the Meadows.
The National Weather Service of Albany has advised that daytime temperatures starting Thursday would be in the mid-forties for the next several days, and at night the temperature is going to stay above freezing.
For the safety of everyone attending this event, the fire department advises people to stay off the ice on the Retreat Meadows. The fire department will be posting electronic signs at the Linden and Cedar Street intersection to remind guests to stay off of the ice.