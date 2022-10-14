BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Fire Department is currently developing an EMS study and is seeking community input as part of that process. The Department has launched a brief online survey soliciting input and opinions from the Brattleboro community. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 31.
The Brattleboro Fire Department's Community Survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bfdcitizens.
The survey is confidential. The Brattleboro Fire Department will not know the names of anyone who completes the survey.
Development of the Department's study is being facilitated by the consulting firm AP Triton Consulting. The results of the survey will be compiled and published in the final report, which is tentatively set to release in December.
The survey is one step in the planning process. On Oct. 18, a representative from AP Triton will be attending the Brattleboro Select Board meeting to provide more information and context for the project. On Oct. 19 at 6 p.m., there will be a public forum held at the Central Fire Station and on Zoom, which will be facilitated by AP Triton. More details on this event to follow.