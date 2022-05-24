BRATTLEBORO — In January, the Brattleboro Food Co-op Board of Directors declared a patronage refund of $120,000, marking the first patronage and profit declared since 2012 for the local food co-op.
“Our success allows us to return a portion of our profit to all eligible shareholders, recirculating important capital back into our community,” Jerelyn Wison, BFC Board president, said in a statement. “Our co-op will distribute $120,000 of its earnings for the year ending June 27, 2021 to its Shareholder owners. The $480,000 of remaining patronage dollars will be retained for the capital needs of our Co-op … All money left on registers by April 1, 2022 will be donated to Groundworks Collaborative.”
The co-op’s shareholders chose to contribute $19,461 of patronage to Groundworks Collaborative, a local nonprofit that works with people and systems creating solutions to end hunger and homelessness in the region.
For more information, visit groundworksvt.org.
To learn more about the Brattleboro Food Co-op, visit bfc.coop.