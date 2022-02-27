BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Food Co-op Board of Directors has hired Lee Bradford to be the next general manager for the local store.
Bradford will begin work on March 21. He replaces Sabine Rhyne, the Co-op’s general manager from 2015 to 2021. Bradford brings over 26 years of business management expertise in a variety of industries. Most recently he held dual roles for C&S Wholesale Grocers in Fresno, Calif. as vice president of customer service/customer experience, as well as general manager of FreshKo Produce Services, a $100 million produce sales and distribution company, with over 150 employees.
The Board of Directors also recognized Store Manager Whitney Field, who has served as the interim general manager since Jan. 1, crediting her with "steady leadership during this transition to a new general manager."
Following Bradford’s two-day in-person visit and interview at the Co-op, Whitney said, “Lee came across to me as someone who is humble and listens to and hears people's concerns and really wants to help make a difference.”
The Brattleboro Food Co-op was formed in 1975 as a small buying club, and now occupies a 16,000-square-foot store in a four-story building downtown that also includes offices, a community room, a cooking classroom, a commissary kitchen, and 24 apartments owned and managed by Windham and Windsor Housing Trust. Over 8,500 people own this local organization "dedicated to supporting a sustainable food system, built on cooperative principles."