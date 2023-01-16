BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Food Co-op has published its community events listings for February, featuring a month of free weekend health, community and food-based classes for all. For all event registration inquiries and to register, email Education@BFC.coop. All events will be held in the Brattleboro Food Co-op Community Room, 7 Canal St.
Stained glass hearts
Guests are invited to decorate the Food Co-op with love by creating and hanging stained glass hearts and garlands in time for Valentine’s Day. This beautification project will bring much-needed warmth to the frigid February days. Simple instructions will be offered with plenty of room for creativity. Snacks and beverages provided. Those who can use a stapler, scissors, and glue can join the event from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. Guests will earn 2 Co-op shareholder work hours. Registration is required before Feb. 3.
DIY Beekeeping
Nancy Frye will give a basic introduction to beekeeping, including bee behavior, hive set-up, and apitherapy (medicine based on bee products). She’ll show some of the things to make with honey and wax, including candles, cosmetics, bowl toppers, and mead.
The class will run from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Registration is required before Feb. 9.
Cookie making class for Kids
In this hands-on class, guests will make two naturally delicious cookies using mostly local ingredients and learn a little about where local food comes from. The featured recipes will be No-Bake Maple Balls and Frosted Honey Butter Cookies.
The event will run from 3 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, and is for ages four to 10, accompanied by a parent. Registration is required before Feb. 9.
Cookie making class for Adults
The featured recipes will be Goat Cheese Raspberry Pillow Cookies and Maple Sugar Cookies. The event will run from 6 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 11. Registration is required before Feb. 9.