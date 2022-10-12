BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Representative Town Meeting Human Services Review Committee is accepting applications for FY24 Human Services Funding. The Application, as well as Instructions and Guidelines, are posted on the Brattleboro Town website at www.brattleboro.org.
The deadline to submit applications to the Brattleboro Town Manager's Office via e-mail is at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.
An information session regarding Human Services Funding is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Brattleboro Municipal Center (230 Main St.) in the Select Board Meeting Room and by an online platform (to be determined and later posted on the towns website). Applicants are encouraged to attend.
For more information regarding the application process, contact Jessica Sticklor in the Town Manager's Office at 802-251-8115.