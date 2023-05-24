BRATTLEBORO — The all-volunteer citizen's committee known as "By the People: Brattleboro Goes Fourth" is seeking donors and parade participants to help celebrate the town's 50th Independence Day event on Tuesday, July 4.
Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with a parade from Flat Street to Main Street and the Common. The shorter route comes after requests from older marchers and challenges finding enough volunteers and public safety patrols to monitor a longer distance.
The local Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks which has kicked off fundraising by contributing enough money to cover all parade costs will lead the lineup with its giant American flag.
Perennial participants, including bands from the local American Legion and Brattleboro Union High School, are set to join veterans, civic and youth groups and local personality Alfred Hughes Jr., who will cap the event by debuting his annual top-secret ensemble.
Those seeking a free application to join the march can email brattleborogoesfourth@gmail.com before June 21.
After the parade, the town's Recreation & Parks Department will offer a series of public concerts, sporting events and family activities at Living Memorial Park — just off Western Avenue and Interstate 91 Exit 2 — throughout the afternoon and evening until the start of fireworks (by Northstar, a Vermont-owned company) at 9:30 p.m.
All July 4 programs are free thanks to citizen, civic and corporate donations. People can mail contributions to "Brattleboro Goes Fourth," P.O. Box 1112, Brattleboro, VT 05302 and find more information by logging onto the Brattleboro Goes Fourth Facebook page or by emailing brattleborogoesfourth@gmail.com.