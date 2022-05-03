BRATTLEBORO — In an abundance of caution, the Hannaford supermarket store at 896 Putney Road is recalling Hannaford brand prepared ground beef products purchased at the store on Sunday, May 1, between 9:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., with sell by date of May 3, 2022 because the item(s) may contain foreign material. Customers should check their storage and freezer areas for this product and not eat the product. Product or its packaging may be returned to the store for a full refund.
This is a single-store advisory and applies to the Brattleboro store only. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.
Products listed under the recall are as follows: 81 percent ground beef, 81 percent Angus ground beef, Black & Blue Burger, Jalapeno Bacon Cheddar Burger, Pepperoni & Cheese Burger, Bacon Cheddar Patty, French Onion Patty, Pub Style Patty, Seasoned Patty, Handcrafted Traditional Meatloaf, Handcrafted Traditional Meatballs.