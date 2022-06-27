BRATTLEBORO — Every 10 years, the Vermont State Legislature is required to conduct a redistricting process, based on the census results. Earlier this year, the Vermont State Legislature redistricted the Vermont House of Representatives and renamed Brattleboro’s three Districts as Windham-7 (previously Windham 2-1, or District 1), Windham-8 (previously Windham 2-2, or District 2), and Windham-9 (previously Windham 2-3, or District 3), changing the district lines slightly.
For local Town Meeting Day elections, the districts will be called: “Windham-7/Brattleboro District 1,” “Windham-8/Brattleboro District 2,” and “Windham-9/Brattleboro District 3.”
Most residents will continue to vote in the same district as previously, just with a new name.
Some voters have been moved to a new district based on the new district lines. Those voters will receive a notice in the mail alerting them to their new voting district.
If you are voting absentee, you will notice a new district number on your ballot. If you opt to vote at the polls on election day, poll workers will be there to greet you and direct you to your district.
A “Map of Voting Districts” and “Voting District Boundaries” can be found at www.brattleboro.org, under “How May We Help You” and then “Elections.”
All voters are encouraged to visit their My Voter Page (https://mvp.vermont.gov) to update their registration address, including their physical and mailing addresses, and request an absentee ballot to be mailed to them.
If you encounter problems logging into your My Voter Page, contact the Brattleboro Town Clerk’s office at 802-251-8157 or townclerk@brattleboro.org.