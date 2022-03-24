BRATTLEBORO — This is Brattleboro High School’s 190th year. The school began in 1831 and was incorporated by the Vermont Legislature in November 1832. It was originally a private enterprise led by prominent community members John Holbrook and John Dickerman. The wooden school building was constructed just south of the present Municipal Building on Main Street.
The new Brattleboro High School in the East Village competed with the private Brattleboro Academy of the West Village. The Academy was established in 1801 and had served the area’s secondary education needs for two decades. These two private high schools mirrored the growth and competition that existed between the East and West Villages during the 1800s.
Initially the West Village had the upper hand but as the Connecticut River continued to support trade in the first half of the 1800s, and the railroad along the river grew during the second half of the century, the East Village emerged as the dominant population center.
Brattleboro Academy was initially the preferred secondary school. In 1842, Brattleboro High School was sold to the East Village school district. Meanwhile, West Brattleboro’s Academy received a facelift with the goal of attracting secondary students from a 20-mile radius. The intent was to offer an education that would support the training of future teachers, those wanting to pursue “surveying or mercantile life,” and students preparing for “a collegiate course.”
The East Village converted the Brattleboro High School building into a public school that served primary, intermediate and high school students. By the 1860s the idea of a public high school took hold. Prior to this many people felt high school was reserved for the wealthy or the gifted. The population of the East Village had also grown and additions were built on the north and south sides of the old high school to accommodate more students.
A public school year in the East Village consisted of three sessions of 12 weeks each. Students needed to successfully complete an exam to pass on to the high school. Meanwhile, the West Village Academy continued to operate as a private school but struggled to raise funds during the 1850s and '60s.
In 1864, the Vermont Legislature made land owners pay school taxes regardless of whether or not they had children in public school. Towns had multiple school districts that often followed neighborhood lines. In the 1860s Vermont had more than 2,500 school districts, an average of 10 per town. The vast majority of these districts were one room school houses that offered a primary and intermediate education.
All landowners were responsible for paying a tax to the school district where they lived. However, tax discrepancies between neighboring school districts could be daunting. In 1889 one Brattleboro district had land owners pay a 10 cent tax for every $100 of property they owned. In a neighboring district a tax of $1 for every $100 of property was levied against landowners. The 10-fold difference between the two districts was driven by the number of students in the district, the teacher’s salary and the costs associated with the district’s school building.
To combat these discrepancies, in the 1890s a statewide property tax was created to equalize education costs between districts and provide a more uniform instructional program from school to school. Vermont has been adjusting and refining this education property tax ever since.
In the 1890s, Gov. Carroll S. Page declared a need for education reform. He believed a more substantial and uniform educational program was needed to influence the flood of immigrants pouring into the state. He cited the large number of French Canadian, Irish and Italian immigrants who were settling in larger population areas and working in factories. These immigrants had many children and Governor Page argued that Vermont’s way of life was in jeopardy if the schools weren’t able to civilize the new arrivals.
In 1892, the Legislature adopted a law to consolidate school districts. The act reduced the number of school districts from approximately 2,500 to 251. The intent was to provide a larger tax base for districts and support the creation of larger schools based upon a graded system connected to age and skill levels. It was the first major effort to close down one-room schools.
Brattleboro High School in the East Village continued to grow and raise its standards. In 1882, the school district voted to replace the old wooden high school building with a new, larger brick building. In 1880, women in Vermont gained the right to vote on local school matters so women were very involved in this decision. The high school also issued its first diplomas and, in 1884, the new high school opened.
In 1892, Brattleboro High School adopted a more strenuous standard regarding the issuance of diplomas. Before that year every class member received a diploma regardless of whether they successfully completed all of their classes. In 1893 students only received diplomas if they fully completed all of their classes and “attained a certain rank of scholarship.” This meant 32 seniors received diplomas and 3 received certificates showing which classes they had successfully completed.
Meanwhile, the trustees of West Brattleboro Academy had abandoned the idea of operating a private school and leased their buildings to the town of Brattleboro. The property was used as a public town school. For a time the Academy operated a public graded system which included high school, but by 1909 the high school portion was closed. Two public high schools operated in town for a few short years.
All of these changes were not welcomed by everyone. While Governor Page had pointed to the challenges of immigrants flowing into public school systems, many others stressed the social and economic clashes taking place between rural and town cultures. In 1908, Rinaldo Hescock addressed these conflicts in a Brattleboro school meeting. He lived on a farm outside of town and wanted the school district to continue supporting small, rural schools.
Hescock put it this way, “We want to see a schoolmarm up our way once in a while. If we bring our boys down from the farms to the central point of education they play basketball and learn the ways of the village boys; do you suppose these farmer boys will return to the hill farms? If you wish to keep them away from the saloon, leave them in the farming school districts.”
In 1908, the school board voted to add a Commercial Course of Study to meet the needs of those who would not traditionally go on to a collegiate setting. The third floor of Brattleboro High School was converted from an attic to the Commercial Program. Principal Edgar Burr Smith wrote in a Dial article that the school now offered four Courses of Study: English, Commercial, Latin-Scientific and Classical.
An early BHS motto was the Latin phrase Quae Cum Que Sunt Vera. Loosely it translates to “examine whatever is true.”