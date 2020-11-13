The Brattleboro Historical Society will hold its annual meeting via Zoom on Sunday at 2 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Jenna Carroll, the Director of Education at the Historical Society of Cheshire County. She will present the life of Brattleboro-born Jennie Powers. Powers was a Progressive Era woman who battled against animal and child abuse in Vermont and New Hampshire. In the early 1900s she served as a humane society agent and deputy sheriff in both states. She served for over 30 years and had a large impact on our region.
