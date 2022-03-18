For the past 35 years the Brattleboro Historical Society has been calling the third floor of the Municipal Building “home.” In 1987 the Society announced it would move into the only high school classroom that was still in its original condition. People then remembered it as a science room but research tells us it served other purposes as well.
The Municipal Center began as Brattleboro’s second high school. The first high school was built on the Main Street lot in 1832. Over the years there were additions made to the building but in 1882 it was decided to replace the wooden structure with a more substantial brick school.
The brick high school was designed by local architect George Hines, a lifelong Brattleboro resident who lived on Canal Street. He attended Parson Brown’s School on Chase Street and West Brattleboro Academy. He entered Harvard at the age of 17 and graduated in 1862 with a focus on civil engineering and architecture.
For many years Hines ran a machine shop with John Vinton. In the second half of the 19th century Brattleboro was growing quickly so Hines used his civil engineering skills to survey and lay out many of the town’s streets. After leaving his partnership with Vinton he joined Estey Organ Company as a draughtsman and accountant. Hines’ left a lasting impression on Brattleboro with his architectural ability. He designed Main Street’s Crosby Block, the village high school at the top of Main Street and the Civil War’s Soldiers’ Monument on the Common.
The brick high school was completed in 1884 and operated until June 1951. In 1949 residents had voted to build a new high school and, after much debate, chose to place the school on the old Fairgrounds in the southern part of town. The third high school, on Fairground Road, opened its doors to students for the first time in the fall of 1951.
In the 1950s Main Street was changing. The commercial district began along the Whetstone Brook 150 years earlier and had slowly spread north along Main Street. Residential properties were converted into commercial blocks and added to the town’s tax base. According to Town Manager George Miller, by 1950 tax exempt property at the north end of Main Street, (referring to the high school and Town Hall), meant a loss of $36,000 in possible tax revenue. Developing the north end of Main Street by disposing of the Town Hall or old high school would bring in much needed tax dollars.
With the creation of the new high school on Fairground Road there was no longer a public need for the old high school. The Community Hall in the Armory also served many of the same public functions as the Town Hall’s auditorium.
In 1951 a local committee worked to find commercial developers who might want to purchase the Town Hall or high school. No buyers for the old high school were found but an out-of-town developer made an offer on the Town Hall. The building was sold for $75,000 and the lot was put on the tax rolls. The income from the sale helped finance the remodeling of the old high school to serve as a new Municipal Center. The town hall building lot became a WT Grant department store. Eventually the police department and town offices occupied the first two floors and basement of the new Municipal Center.
In 1987 the five-year-old Brattleboro Historical Society moved into the old science room on the third floor of the Municipal Center. When the high school was built in the late 1800s it was designed to occupy the basement and first two floors of the building. There were large rooms in the basement for boys and girls gathering areas. The first floor consisted of the grammar school and the second floor was made up of the intermediate and high school. Originally the third floor was considered storage space.
In 1908 the school board voted to establish a commercial or business set of courses. The principal argued that not enough attention was being paid to the students whose education was ending with high school graduation. Principal Smith offered that many young people did not have the means to attend college, or pursue business or commercial education outside of town. These capable students were missing out on a practical education even though they were as talented as many who attended higher institutions of learning.
When the board increased course offerings to include commercial interests they also decided to develop the third floor of the school as an area where those classes could take place. Another stair case was built in the middle of the building to lead to the third floor and classrooms were created where storage areas had been.
Business teacher Bea Phillips wrote a remembrance of her years teaching on the third floor and we have a copy of her type written letter in our collection. She remembered the room that would become the Brattleboro Historical Society home for 35 years, “I taught Commercial (or Business) Math in the corner room at the head of the old stairs; this was my home room as well... Teaching on the third floor of Brattleboro High School was its own reward starting in September 1941; I was assigned to teach students in Typing I. The class had about 30 students and they were sophomores, juniors and seniors. After students learned the keys we’d play popular records to get the pace of the typing to go smoother and faster; ‘Shine On Harvest Moon’ was one of my favorites!... I have vivid memories of putting pans around the floor to catch the rain as the roof leaked; we would borrow the pans from Home Economics across the hall. The sound of the water pinging into those pans still lingers!... Many of the students would work afternoons at the Holstein-Friesian offices downtown. The hours for school started at 8 am and students were out at 1:20 pm daily. During the war years many students had afternoon jobs.”
So we know the Brattleboro Historical Society Research Room in the Municipal Building began as part of the commercial/business program at the school and probably finished as a science room. In between there were over 40 years of students who also considered the corner room at the top of the stairs “home.” Next week we’ll share a bit more about changes in local public education and our local historical society.