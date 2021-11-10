BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Housing Partnerships has been designated by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a Moving to Work agency. This will allow Brattleboro Housing Partnerships more flexibility to suit its community’s needs.
Moving to Work is a program that helps low-income individuals and families to find employment, become self-sufficient and increase their housing choices, according to HUD.
The agency will submit its Moving to Work plan on Jan. 12, in addition to its annual plan. Before then, there will be a public hearing at 2 p.m. Dec. 20 to present the Moving to Work plan and receive comments. The plan is available for review by the public, and Brattleboro Housing Partnerships will accept comments and suggestions.
It addresses the changes that the agency is proposing for the first year, starting April 1. The changes are administrative and designed to allow staff to be more efficient.
To review the plan and to learn how to submit comments, go to the "updates" on the Brattleboro Housing Partnership’s website, brattleborohousing.org.