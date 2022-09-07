BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Inclusion Center will be offering online and in-person activity classes for the fall season. Activities are free and designed to be open to and accessible by everyone.
Presentations
On the second Saturday of every month, at 7 p.m. Matt will be giving presentations on "Things you don't usually see on tours about Ancient Civilizations." Those into pyramids, monolithic structures, mummies and related topics will enjoy the class.
Support group
From 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, members will meet and discuss a particular topic related to disability or health. Topics will range from relationship changes from illness or disability to exercise to dealing with pain.
Games with Meg
On Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon, members will be able to play a wide collection of games. Meg will host the provided games. Participants all sort out how to make the game inclusive.
Yoga
Yoga sessions consist of joining established online Yoga groups, such as Chair Yoga with Kate through Easthampton Public Library. This class is once a week and meets Thursdays at 11 a.m. The instructor will email a video of that week's session. People can sign up through EventBrite.
Virtual yoga for beginners
Beginning level yoga classes are offered Mondays at 6 p.m.
Politics and what's in the news
On the first Tuesday of each month, an organized debate on politics will be held. This session is for everyone, and all viewpoints are welcome.
Conversation Cafe
Tuesday at 11 a.m., conversations on a range of topics will be held.
Open mic with Robin
An in-person meeting in Brattleboro will include music with as much mic sharing as participants want. Guests can share whatever they want: music, poetry, stories, magic, acting, dance, joke, etc. The day and time are to be determined.
For more activities, links, times and listings visit the Brattleboro Inclusion Centers Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/inclusioncenterbrattleborovt