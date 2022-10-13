BRATTLEBORO — Leaf pickup dates are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21, and Friday, Nov. 4, for all Brattleboro residents.
All leaves and clippings must be in brown paper leaf bags and at the curb by 7 a.m. on scheduled leaf collection days. Acceptable waste includes leaves, grass, clippings, garden waste, twigs, no branches larger than 1" in diameter and 2 feet long.
No other household trash is to be included. Town leaf collection is designated for single-family residences or apartment buildings with 2, 3 or 4 units. No plastic bags or other containers will be accepted. Brown paper leaf bags are available for purchase at local businesses.