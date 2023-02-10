BRATTLEBORO — Brooks Memorial Library will host a Brattleboro Legislators Town Hall Meeting on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
In attendance will be Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Windham 7; Rep. Mollie Burke, D-Windham 8; Rep. Tristan Toleno, D-Windham 9; and Windham County Senators Nader Hashim and Wendy Harrison for an open conversation about the work of the Vermont Legislative session. The Legislature has now been in session for six weeks and many of the key topics are starting to be worked on. Citizens are invited to share their perspective and inform legislators of what is on your mind.