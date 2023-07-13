BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Lodge of Freemasons recently celebrated its 142nd year since being formally charted on June 16, 1881. The officers for the lodge to serve from 2023 to 2024 were elected and installed at their June 23 meeting.
Those installed were Rob Baldauf, Worshipful Master; Mark Scherlin, Senior Warden; Ron Hubbard, Junior Warden; Ed Morse, Secretary; Phil Bailey, Treasurer; Jon Buckley, Senior Deacon; Bruce Jackson, Junior Deacon; Brent Ladeau, Marshal; Heath Kurra, Senior Steward; Jamal Barbari, Junior Steward; and Jeffery Anderson-Burgos, Chaplain.
Another celebratory landmark is the writing of the Anderson Constitutions 300 years ago by the Rev. John Anderson. Anyone who would like to consider joining the Masonic Fraternity should email Edward Morse, the secretary for Brattleboro Lodge at stncld@comcast.net.