BRATTLEBORO — The town is looking for citizens to serve on the following committees and boards:
Agricultural Advisory Board
Agricultural Advisory Board Ex-Officio Members
ADA Advisory Board
Arts Committee
Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Board of Commissioners
Cemetery Committee
Citizen Police Communications Committee
Conservation Commission
Design Review Committee
Design Review Committee Alternate
Development Review Board
Development Review Board Alternate
Energy Committee
Fence Viewers (by statute, must be legal voters of the Town)
Hazard Mitigation Committee
Honor Roll
Inspector, Lumber, Shingles & Wood
Planning Commission
Recreation & Parks Board
Senior Solutions Advisory Council
Traffic Safety Committee (1 Chamber of Commerce Representative)
Tree Advisory Committee
Weigher of Coal
Applications and more information can be found at www.brattleboro.org, or call the Town Manager’s office (802-251-8151). If you are a Brattleboro resident and interested in serving on a Brattleboro committee or board, submit your application online, or send it by e-mail to the Town Manager’s office – tmsecretary@brattleboro.org and jsticklor@brattleboro.org, - or mail or deliver the application to: Brattleboro Town Manager’s Office,
Attn: Committee Vacancy, 230 Main Street, Suite 208, Brattleboro, VT 05301.
The Select Board will make appointments at its meeting on June 21, and at subsequent meetings, if necessary.