Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — The town is looking for citizens to serve on the following committees and boards:

Agricultural Advisory Board

Agricultural Advisory Board Ex-Officio Members

ADA Advisory Board

Arts Committee

Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Board of Commissioners

Cemetery Committee

Citizen Police Communications Committee

Conservation Commission

Design Review Committee

Design Review Committee Alternate

Development Review Board

Development Review Board Alternate

Energy Committee

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Fence Viewers (by statute, must be legal voters of the Town)

Hazard Mitigation Committee

Honor Roll

Inspector, Lumber, Shingles & Wood

Planning Commission

Recreation & Parks Board

Senior Solutions Advisory Council

Traffic Safety Committee (1 Chamber of Commerce Representative)

Tree Advisory Committee

Weigher of Coal

Applications and more information can be found at www.brattleboro.org, or call the Town Manager’s office (802-251-8151). If you are a Brattleboro resident and interested in serving on a Brattleboro committee or board, submit your application online, or send it by e-mail to the Town Manager’s office – tmsecretary@brattleboro.org and jsticklor@brattleboro.org, - or mail or deliver the application to: Brattleboro Town Manager’s Office,

Attn: Committee Vacancy, 230 Main Street, Suite 208, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

The Select Board will make appointments at its meeting on June 21, and at subsequent meetings, if necessary.