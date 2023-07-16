BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Make-A-Wish committee raised $20,000 through its April 27 to May 7 auction to benefit Make-A-Wish Vermont, a non-profit organization dedicated to granting wishes to Vermont children with critical illnesses.
Over the last 12 years, thanks to the generosity of local donors and sponsors, the committee has raised more than $151,000.
This year’s auction featured 87 items, with winning bidders taking home restaurant gift certificates, artwork, gift baskets, services including lawn care, window washing, dog grooming and oil changes; retail gift certificates including car washes, flooring, clothing and household supplies; overnight stays; Patriots tickets; jewelry; tickets to adventure parks; golf and skiing; a pellet grill and more.
The local event was sponsored by Headwater Precision LLC, NorthStar Contracting Group, Brattleboro Elks Lodge #1499, TSSD Services, Downs Rachlin Martin, The Richards Group, Trust Company of Vermont, Rayl Construction, Brattleboro Savings and Loan, C&S Grocers, Tito’s Taqueria, and GS Precision.
Make-A-Wish Vermont grants about 40 wishes around the state each year. Wishes are granted to all medically eligible kids at no cost to the wish family.
Wishes enjoyed by Windham County kids have included Disney wishes, meeting the actor Adam Sandler, a fishing trip with lodging in a tree house, a fishing trip to Alaska, attending an All-Star basketball game and the Pro Bowl, a sensory room and a camper.
“Our Make-A-Wish trip was a much-needed breather from the overwhelming stress and anxiety that followed our son’s diagnosis of cancer at five years old. We got a chance to be carefree and just have fun. Our son was done with his treatment, and the trip was like a celebration that we were going to get to keep him in this world,” noted a participating parent.
The members of the Make-A-Wish organizing committee are Carole Rayl, Wendy Rembisz, Barb Henry, Pattie McNamara, Vickie Case and Barb Harris.