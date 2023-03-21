BRATTLEBORO — A local man was cited for unlawful mischief after allegedly vandalizing Windham Superior Court on Putney Road.
On Friday, the Brattleboro Police Department issued a news release about the Feb. 17 incident. Police received a report of vandalism at the property and said their investigation revealed that Jeremy Holden, 35, of Brattleboro, damaged several signs in the parking lot.
An earlier investigation had shown Holden damaged the card readers and spit on several windows on Feb 13, according to the news release. Holden was later located and issued a citation for both incidents.
The building hosts proceedings for criminal and family divisions of the court.