BRATTLEBORO — A local man is looking to put his criminal past behind him after taking plea agreements in two counties.
Joshua Bedard, 35, formerly of Brattleboro, pleaded guilty to unlawful trespass in a residence, simple assault, burglary in an occupied dwelling and selling cocaine during a hearing earlier this month in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. He received five years of imprisonment to run concurrent with a sentence he's already serving out of Orleans County and expects to be released in four years.
The Barton Chronicle reported that Bedard was sentenced earlier this month to a nine-year prison term for "badly beating a suspected drug snitch in 2017." He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and first-degree unlawful restraint with a risk of injury, according to the article.
Bedard sold about 2.5 grams of cocaine in Brattleboro in September 2016, according to an affidavit.
In May 2017, Brattleboro police interviewed a man who said Bedard walked into his apartment on Second Level Drive without permission. Asked to leave and threatened with a call to the police, Bedard allegedly hit the man's face with a bottle of Hennessey liquor.
Two days later, Brattleboro police responded to a report that Bedard broke through glass of a High Street building and knocked on the door of an apartment unit. He used another name when the resident asked him to identify himself, then assaulted the resident, according an affidavit.
Deputy State's Attorney David Gartenstein said the sentence reflects the seriousness of the charges.
"Mr. Bedard, obviously has waited a very long time for today," said attorney Mimi Brill of the Windham County Public Offender's Office. "He has been incarcerated since 2017 and I have to say he's been one of the most patient and easy to work with people that I've dealt with certainly in the circumstances."
Bedard told Judge Katherine Hayes he did not have a drug problem at the time of the incidents but was drinking alcohol to cope because he was on the run from police. Bedard said he has been taking classes in prison and plans to get a commercial driver's license when he gets out.