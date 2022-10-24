BRATTLEBORO — The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists has awarded accreditation to the laboratory at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital based on the results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs.
The laboratory at BMH is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide. The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, which was started in the early 1960s, as being equal to or more stringent than the government’s own inspection program.
“CAP accreditation is a testament to the high standards of excellence we strive for in our laboratory; and this achievement is evidence that BMH provides the highest laboratory quality and accuracy for the best patient care,” said Douglas Kim, MD, medical director of the BMH Laboratory. “Our staff truly understands the significance of the work they perform, and I am extremely proud of each one of them.”
The CAP accreditation process is designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients. Inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.
“We are so proud of the wonderful job done by Dr. Kim, by our Laboratory Director Imogene Drakes, Ph.D., FACHE, and by the entire BMH lab staff to ensure our hospital continues to offer our patients outstanding service. This great team has worked tirelessly, especially through the added stress of the pandemic, to ensure that every aspect of our lab meets the highest qualifications and provides the very best care to our community,” said President and CEO Christopher J. Dougherty.