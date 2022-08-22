BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Memorial Hospital recognized two of its workers as 2022 Employee of the Year recipients during a formal staff gathering led by BMH President and CEO Christopher Dougherty on July 27.
Kristie Cardaropoli, nutrition associate in BMH’s Nutrition Services Department, was named the 2022 Non-Clinical Employee of the Year, while Jeanette Perra, critical care float RN, registered respiratory therapist, and Emergency Department staff RN, was named the 2022 Clinical Employee of the Year.
The honorees were chosen through a confidential nominating process open to all hospital employees. Criteria for the award includes a minimum two-year tenure at BMH, a demonstrated commitment to excellence and teamwork to BMH and its patients and customers, and to the community at large.
Cardaropli has been with BMH for two-and-a-half years. She is known by fellow employees for her smiling and positive attitude, her knack for quickly learning names, and her ability to juggle multiple tasks while creating a warm and welcoming environment for everyone who visits the hospital cafeteria.
Perra has worked at BMH for more than 25 years and is known for her teamwork, flexibility, clinical skills, love of learning, and her deep commitment to BMH and the care of her patients. Many of her colleagues cite her as a role model.
“Collectively speaking, the staff at BMH sets a very high bar,” said Dougherty during the employee gathering. “But Kristie and Jeanette have managed to go even further. Every person they encounter ends up feeling a little better about themselves and the day they’re having after spending even a few minutes in their presence. This is what we all aspire to at BMH.”