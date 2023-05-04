BRATTLEBORO — Starting Monday, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital will update its universal masking requirements for patients, visitors and staff and move to symptom-based masking. This change will be effective in all buildings and satellite offices owned and operated by the hospital.
Symptom-based protocols mean individuals with cold and flu-like symptoms such as cough, sneezing, runny nose, fever, and sore throat will be required to wear a mask. Masking will be optional for everyone else. BMH is the last of Vermont’s hospitals to update its rules on masking, which have been in place since early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This decision is supported by scientific evidence and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recognizes that COVID-19 has moved out of the pandemic phase and into more of an endemic phase,” said Kathleen McGraw, MD, chief medical officer. “Community levels and hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been extremely low for many weeks now, and Vermont hospitals and clinics that have already modified their masking requirements have reported no evidence of an increase in infections.”
BMH clinical staff will continue to wear masks when caring for patients with symptoms of respiratory infection. The hospital will also continue to provide masks for any person who wishes to wear one.
“I know this is welcome news for many people in our community,” said Christopher J. Dougherty, president and chief executive officer. “For years now, patients and staff have been remarkable in complying with very strict masking requirements, and I am personally grateful for their efforts.”
BMH adheres to comprehensive infection prevention and sanitation guidelines that are designed to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. As the pandemic wanes, BMH officials will continue to encourage health-promoting measures that are the mainstay of illness prevention. These include getting vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19, along with frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitizers.