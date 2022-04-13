BRATTLEBORO — Board of trustees of the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center on March 22 elected five new trustees to three-year terms on the board. According to BMAC board president Christina Herbert, the new trustees bring to the museum “invaluable personal experience and expertise in contemporary art, curation, museum and nonprofit administration, and K-12 education.”
The new trustees are Bill Anton, Kim Benzel, Linda Blumberg, Jennifer Mack-Watkins and Edward McCatty.
With the election of five new trustees and the departure of three outgoing trustees — Laura Howat, Steve Lloyd and Susan McMahon, each of whom was required to step down after having served two consecutive three-year terms on the board — the size of the BMAC board increases to 21.
In addition to electing new trustees, the board also elected the following officers to one-year terms: Christina Herbert, president; Daniel Goldstein, vice president; Christophe Gagne, treasurer; and Christopher Sink, secretary.
Founded in 1972, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art, complemented by lectures, artist talks, film screenings and other public programs. BMAC is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org.