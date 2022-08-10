BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center will present a free online Abenaki cooking demonstration with chef Jessee Lawyer on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. Register at brattleboromuseum.org or 802-257-0124 x101. This event is presented in connection with “Nebizun: Water Is Life,” an exhibit of artwork by Abenaki artists of the Champlain Valley and Connecticut River Valley regions, on view at BMAC through Oct. 10.
Lawyer is the head chef at Sweetwaters in Burlington. As a culinary artist, he creates indigenous specialties using Wabanaki ingredients. For the online demonstration, Lawyer will make moz (moose) fried rice, using moose meat, a blend of wild and white rice, bear fat, and foraged items.
Lawyer descends from a long line of Indigenous artists. In addition to his pursuit of the culinary arts, he continues his family tradition as one of the last two Native families in the Northeast that make miniature horsetail coiled baskets. He also hand-carves traditional soapstone pipes and contemporary soapstone sculptures. He draws inspiration from his father, who taught him how to carve.
Located in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro, the museum is supported in part by the Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional support is provided by Allen Bros. Oil, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, C&S Wholesale Grocers, the Four Columns Inn, Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters, and Whetstone Beer Co.
For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org.