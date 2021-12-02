BRATTLEBORO — For 40 years, Nowell Sing We Clear presented its seasonal concert in Brattleboro, across New England and beyond.
A free, online event reliving those memories is scheduled at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7, YouTube live, youtube.com/watch?v=ADYTSopNouI.
Tony Barrand, Fred Breunig, Andy Davis and John Roberts will sing and tell stories drawn from their repertoire and adventures over decades of performing their pageant.
Based on traditional Anglo-American songs and carols, the show always featured two aspects of the season: the familiar Christmas story, and the visiting customs of gift-giving, performing dances and plays, and sharing food and drink with neighbors and family.
Visit nowellsingweclear.com for information on the group's book and music.
This online event is sponsored by the Brooks Memorial Library, 802-254-5290.