BRATTLEBORO -- The town of Brattleboro is looking for citizens to serve on the following committees and boards:
Agricultural Advisory Board; Agricultural Advisory Board Ex-Officio Members; ADA Advisory Board; Arts Committee; Brattleboro Housing Partnerships Board of Commissioners; Cemetery Committee; Citizen Police Communications Committee; Conservation Commission; Design Review Committee; Design Review Committee Alternate; Development Review Board; Development Review Board Alternate; Energy Committee; Fence Viewers (by statute, must be legal voters of the town); Hazard Mitigation Committee; Honor Roll; Inspector, Lumber, Shingles & Wood; Planning Commission; Recreation & Parks Board; Rescue, Inc., Trustee; Senior Solutions Advisory Council; Traffic Safety Committee (1 citizen representative and 1 school representative); Tree Advisory Committee; Weigher of Coal.
Applications and more information about various committees and boards can be found on the Brattleboro website, www.brattleboro.org, or by calling the Town Manager’s office (251-8151). If you are a Brattleboro resident and interested in serving on a Brattleboro committee or board, please submit your application online, or send the application by e-mail to the Town Manager’s office – tmsecretary@brattleboro.org and jsticklor@brattleboro.org - or mail or deliver the application to: Brattleboro Town Manager’s Office, Attn: Committee Vacancy, 230 Main Street, Suite 208, Brattleboro, VT 05301.
The Select Board will make appointments at its meetings on June 1 and June 15, 2021,and at subsequent meetings, if necessary. Please submit your application 10 days prior to the Select Board meeting.