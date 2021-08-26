BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro on Wheels car show and cruise-in, presented by the Brattleboro Rotary Club, will be held on Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Retreat Farm on Route 30, just north of town. Admission to the show grounds is free for both cars and spectators. Donations are appreciated.
All makes and models of classic cars and motorcycles are welcome at the show and an assortment of new cars from local dealerships will also be on display.
Music, produced by DJ Tim Johnson, will add to the atmosphere and lunch will be available at the food trucks adjacent to the Retreat Farm.
All proceeds from the show will support local Rotary gift-giving projects.
The show is being supported by The Richards Group, 802 Credit Union, Auto Mall, Summit Chrysler, Noyes VW, Fred Vitali Advanced Auto Body, Windham Coach & Carriage and Cota & Cota.
The Brattleboro Rotary Club, founded in 1950, is an active service club engaged in community and human service projects both locally and internationally.
For more information, visit www.brattleboro-rotaryclub.org.