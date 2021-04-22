BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Outing Club will host three paddle trips during April, including two coming up this weekend. The trips are free and open to the public, but you’ll need to bring your own canoe, kayak or standup paddle board, and related gear, including life jackets.
On Saturday and Sunday, April 24 and 25, the Hinsdale setbacks on the Connecticut River are the destinations, both days. These are identical trips, allowing everyone to make choices. We’ll meet at 9:30 a.m., in the Walmart parking lot, Route 119, Hinsdale, N.H.
The “setbacks” are marshes, off the main river channel, where both migrating waterfowl and local birds find peace and quiet. We paddle the center channels, so as not to bother nesting activity. This area is listed as site No. 40, on the Connecticut River Birding Trail, Southern Section. Twenty-eight species of waterfowl have been identified here in the setbacks. Unfortunately, it appears the eagle’s nest we’ve watched over the years did not survive the winter. We’ll be keeping an eye out for “new construction.” This often overlooked wildlife area is also home to big fish and white swans. Be sure to bring something warm to drink and waterproof to sit on; we’ll be picnicking (BYO).
We were snowed out in 2020, but it’s usually warm and beautiful. The water will still be cold. Wear water shoes, or old sneakers, and pants that you don’t mind getting wet as you get in and out of your craft of choice … canoes, kayaks and SUPs are all welcome.
On Wednesday, April 28, we’ll be paddling Herricks Cove in Rockingham, another local birding area, offering a pleasant day of paddling through extraordinary marshes and coves, favorite areas for migrating waterfowl. Expected sightings also include muskrat, beaver, kingfisher, osprey and bald eagles. The surrounding dogwood, alder and willow will be full of songbirds. Bring whatever makes for a grand picnic that will fit in/on your craft. We’ll meet at 9 a.m. in the Brattleboro Hannaford’s parking lot (south end) on Putney Road. Paddlers coming from the north are welcome to meet us at the launch ramp around 9:30 a.m.
All CDC & Local COVID protections will be enforced, including masks when close together on land. Remaining 3 boat lengths apart will allow enough room to paddle without masks. Drafting is discouraged, since COVID particles could be airborne.