BRATTLEBORO — Due to COVID, it’s been two years since the Brattleboro Outing Club has been able to hold its paddling program fundraiser, the annual consignment sale of canoes, kayaks, rowing shells, stand up paddleboards, small sailboats and related boat and car-top gear.
Following CDC, Vermont and local guidelines, the event will be held outdoors, with masks and physical distancing, on Saturday, May 8, at the corner of Western Avenue and Spruce Street. Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors has generously allowed BOC the use of its large lawn space for the sale. Proceeds from the fundraiser will allow the April to October paddling program to be offered free and open to the public.
This is a rain or shine event; come prepared.
Craft will be accepted for the sale as follows: Friday from noon to 2 p.m., and 5 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. Drop-off site is on Spruce Street. Trailered craft will be received on Saturday only. No motors or motorboats will be allowed.
Sale starts at noon on Saturday and ends at 2. Prospective buyers are welcome to browse from 11 a.m. to noon. In the event two or more “buyers” are interested in the same craft, a mini-auction will take place. Since this is a fundraiser, the highest bidder gets the boat. Cash and local checks will be accepted; no credit cards. Nearest ATMs are at the Vermont Country Deli, west on Western Avenue, and at the many banks downtown.
Boat owners set the selling price, and negotiation limits. BOC gets 10 percent of the final selling price, and Vermont sales tax is also paid, since BOC is a 501.C4.
For the first hour, boats are sold at, or above, the asking price. After that, boats listed as “OBO” (or best offer) will be available for a negotiated price. All sales are final, and there are no warranties, unless an original factory warranty is still in effect.
Donations of craft and gear will be accepted, and appreciated.
All purchased and “left-over” craft must be removed by 3 p.m.