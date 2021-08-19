BRATTLEBORO -- The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will close the Pine Street Playground beginning the week of August 23 to complete playground improvements.
Also starting on August 24, the Recreation and Parks Department is closing off Living Memorial Park Drive to vehicles until August 27 due to a utility line upgrade. There is no parking along Guilford Street.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Office at 802-254-5808 from Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.