BRATTLEBORO — Two related paving projects will get underway in Brattleboro starting on Thursday.
Beginning at 6 p.m., town highway crews will be milling and paving Main Street between High Street and Grove Street. The work will take place overnight and is expected to be completed by Friday morning at 7 a.m. There will be no on street parking during this project and motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.
Also beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, DMI Paving (a contractor of the town) will be paving High Street from Main Street to Green Street. The work also will take place overnight and is expected to be completed by Friday morning at 7 a.m. There will be no on street parking during this project and motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.
For more information, contact Dan Tyler, Director of Public Works at 802-254–4255 or dtyler@brattleboro.org .