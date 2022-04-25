BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Planning Department staff will offer a presentation on cannabis establishments and zoning at the regularly scheduled Planning Commission meeting on Monday, May 2, at 6 p.m. Staff will present maps that show where retail cannabis businesses are allowed, accounting for zoning and proximity to specific locations prohibited by state law. They will also discuss where other cannabis establishments, as allowed under state licensing, can be located.
The public is invited to come and provide feedback. The meeting will be held in a hybrid format. The public can attend in person in the Select Board Meeting Room at the Brattleboro Municipal Center, 230 Main St., or participate via Zoom and join online at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88671309098 or call 877-853-5247 (Meeting ID: 886 7130 9098 / Passcode: 519727).