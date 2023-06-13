BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Police Department is now accepting bid proposals for the upfit of two vehicles.
Those interested in conducting the work shall call Brattleboro Dispatch 802-257-7950 to request the RFP. Callers should leave a name, phone number, and email address with the dispatcher, and they will send you the document via email.
For consideration to be given to any proposal submitted, sealed bids must be received at the Town Manager's Office by 4 p.m. on June 21. All properly submitted bids will be opened at 11 a.m. on June 22.